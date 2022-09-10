strike-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

The Grove at Washington staff marches along the picket line Sept. 2 after walking off the job with hundreds of other nursing home facility employees across the state. Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare and staffers reached a tentative agreement and were set to vote on contracts Friday.

Striking Pennsylvania nursing home employees, including those at The Grove at Washington, have reached a tentative agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, the nurses’ union SEIU Healthcare announced Friday.

Hundreds of nursing home workers who spent more than a week on picket lines across the state paused their strike Friday to discuss and vote on ratifying new contracts.

