Citizens Library was poppin’ Thursday, when more than a dozen kids and their parents and grandparents gathered ‘round, buttery bags of popped corn in hand, for a snack-inspired reading and themed activities honoring National Popcorn Day. Megan Brewer, child services manager, read aloud “Pop!,” about a kernel named Otto who dreams of the day he’ll pop, while children crunched popcorn and smiled at the story. Following story time, held weekly at 10 a.m., children crafted Pretend Popcorn works of art and delighted in popping paper popped corn high into the air on a colorful parachute. Throughout the day, library visitors were invited to snap selfies in front of the festive photo backdrop – fun props, like a popcorn bow tie, were ready for close-ups – or check out one of the many popcorn-themed reads curated for the occasion by library director Diane Ambrose and staff.
Story time is Poppin': Citizens Library celebrates National Popcorn Day
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
