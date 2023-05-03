Courthouse Beam 1

Courtesy of Trent Carlson

A mobile crane parked on West Beau Street in Washington hoists one of three sections of a nearly 4-ton steel beam through a window into the Washington County Courthouse on Monday night.

A mobile crane that hoisted pieces of a nearly 4-ton steel beam through a window into the Washington County Courthouse made for a “surreal” sight for onlookers earlier this week.

Crews spent both Monday and Tuesday nights lifting three separate sections of a 144-foot-long steel beam using the crane parked on West Beau Street in Washington to gingerly move the pieces into the courthouse as part of the $2.6 million construction project to add a seventh courtroom.

Courthouse Beam 2

Courtesy of Trent Carlson

Construction workers move one section of a steel beam into the Washington County Courthouse on Monday night so it can be installed in the ceiling to give the new courtroom structural stability.

