A bridge on a portion of state Route 8042 over Route 40 in Washington County will be renamed in honor of U.S. Army veteran Sgt. 1st Class Thomas McDonough.
House Bill 1915, which was introduced by state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, was approved unanimously and will rename the bridge SFC Thomas McDonough Memorial Bridge, according to a release from Cook’s office.
McDonough, a native of West Brownsville in Washington County, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 where he served with the Ordnance Bomb Disposal Detachment, 1st Ordnance Medium Maintenance Company, 8th Cavalry Regiment in both World War II and the Korean War.
McDonough was killed in action Sept. 6, 1950, the release said.
“I am excited to share that the House has passed my bill to honor SFC McDonough,” Cook said. “Our community is grateful for the service and sacrifice that he gave for our country and our freedom. Is it my hope that this bridge designation will be a constant reminder to us of this man’s great service to our country.”
The bill now goes before the state Senate for consideration.