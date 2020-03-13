Four area programs will receive state grants to help employees learn critical job skills.
Catalyst Connection, Community College of Allegheny County, Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce will receive the grants, according to Senator Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
Catalyst Connection – which serves residents of Beaver, Greene and Washington counties – will receive more than $190,000 to support 15 apprentices in its industrial manufacturing technician program.
Community College of Allegheny County, which serves Washington County residents, will receive more than $210,000 to enhance and expand its registered apprenticeship system.
Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania will receive more than $240,000 to develop curriculum to expose secondary education students in Beaver, Greene and Washington counties to career pathways in skilled trades, building trades and manufacturing.
The Pittsburgh Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce – serving Beaver and Washington county residents – was awarded $250,000 to support a dual apprenticeship program to address skills gaps in advanced manufacturing.
“Apprenticeship programs are a valuable gateway to a number of quality careers in family-sustaining industries in local communities,” said Bartolotta, who serves as Chair of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee. “All of these programs help community residents to learn the skills they need to move our local economy forward.”
The grants were awarded through the Registered Apprenticeships grant program as part of Pennsylvania’s PAsmart initiative. The initiative helps fund a number of projects designed to meet the educational and workforce development needs of students, workers, employers and communities across Pennsylvania.