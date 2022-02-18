Construction of a new Starbucks on Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township is underway. Ground was broken on the new coffee shop below Hollywood Casino at the Meadows at the end of November, but construction is pending approval from the state Department of Transportation. “They can grade the land, but they can’t construct anything until they get the HOP,” township manager Andrew Walz, said of the highway occupancy permit. PennDOT administrative assistant and acting safety press officer Melissa Maczko said the developer’s permit has been received and is under review.
Starbucks coming to North Strabane
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
