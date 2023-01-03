Carmichaels Area School District fifth-graders earned their spot on the Nice List this year, after completing a month-long writing and math unit as part of the district’s Do Good December initiative.

“Do Good December is something that I saw people doing not for schools, just in general online, and I kind of adapted it for our school. The first year I did it was 2019. It was just my homeroom. I had them do challenges every day; I’d have them send cards to the senior center or Children’s Hospital, just so they would be thinking of other people,” said Brittney Bell, fifth-grade English and Language Arts teacher, who shared her DGD calendar with the school in case other teachers wanted to participate. “The message that I try to get across to the kids is the small things that we do add up.”

