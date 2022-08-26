Plate

Police can pull over a driver if any part of their license plate is obscured by a frame, including the edges or the visitpa.com URL, a state court ruled this week.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG – Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police – all because of the frame around their license plate.

