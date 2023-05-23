Bands marching down main streets in big parades, burgers sizzling on the grill, a whiff of suntan lotion at the local pool – that’s Memorial Day weekend. This Memorial Day weekend, area pools welcome back swimmers, sunbathers and guests of all ages for sliding, swimming, diving (but no dunking!) and concessions. Grab a towel and double-check your local pool’s hours, or head to a new-to-you gem of entertainment.
Just don’t forget your sunblock!
Washington County
Canonsburg Town Park Pool
1 VFW 191 Dr.
Canonsburg
Expect extra fun in the sun all summer long, as Canonsburg Town Park celebrates its 100th anniversary at the pool Memorial Day Weekend through end of summer.
The pool, which features two diving boards, an iconic fountain and baby pool, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. Veterans with proper photo ID swim free all Memorial Day weekend long.
Town Park Pool closes May 30 through June 1, but reopens for the last day of school June 2 from 1 to 7 p.m.
Regular pool hours begin Saturday, June 3. Folks are welcome to enjoy the pool and its amenities from noon to 6 p.m. daily through the end of the season.
Night swims – some featuring live music – will be held weekly from 7 to 9 p.m.
Daily admission is $8, and season passes are available for purchase.
To reach the pool during swimming hours, call 724-745-0963
For the latest on Town Park Pool and the surrounding park, visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Canonsburg-Park-Recreation/100063473174008/.
Washington Park Pool
283 Dunn Ave.
Washington
Water started filling the Washington Park Pool early this week, and as long as everything goes according to plan, the pool will be open for diving, sliding and general summer fun from noon to 6 p.m. Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
The pool closes for the week and will reopen for the season Saturday, June 3. It will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. starting June 3 through the rest of the season.
Daily admission for city residents is $6 or $7 for non-residents.
Season passes are available for purchase.
For park and pool updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/thewashingtonpark/. To reach the park office, dial 724-228-2812.
Greene County
Carmichaels Pool
355 Ceylon Road
Carmichaels
Carmichaels Pool and its funky splash pad welcomes swimmers, sunbathers and guests of all ages beginning June 3. The pool is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. all summer long.
Daily admission for children ages 1 through 17 and seniors ages 62 and older is $8. Cost of daily admission for adults 18 and older is $10.
Family and individual season passes are available for purchase. Carmichaels Pool also offers a 10-punch pass, priced at $40 for children and seniors and $60 for adults.
Greene County Water Park
200 East Roy Furman Highway
Waynesburg
The splashing starts June 3, when the Greene County Water Park officially opens for the season. The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m., when people are invited to twist their way down the red slide or enjoy concessions.
Daily admission is $8 for children ages 1 to 17. A daily ticket for adults 18 and older costs $10, and $8 for seniors aged 62 and older.
Individual and family season passes are available, along with a 10-punch pool pass. The 10-punch pass costs $60 for children and seniors and $80 for adults.
Mon View Pool
377 Stoney Hill Road
Greensboro
Sparkling water and the iconic big red slide invite guests to the Mon View Pool opening day, Saturday, June 3.
The pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. through the end of the summer.
Children ages 1 through 17 and seniors 62 and older can purchase a day pass at the gate for $8. Daily admission for adults 18 and older is $10.
Ten-punch passes are available at $40 for children and seniors and $60 for adults. Individual and family season passes are also available for purchase.
For more information on any of the three above Greene County public pools, visit https://www.co.greene.pa.us/pools or call 724-852-5323.
Ryerson Station State Park Pool
361 Bristoria Road
Graysville
The recently renovated pool and splash pad opens on a limited schedule Saturday, May 27, when folks are invited to enjoy the water from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The spray park will remain open daily, weather permitting, through the summer, while the pool will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. When the pool is open, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For Ryerson Station State Park pool hours, or more information, visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us/stateparks/findapark/ryersonstation.
Fayette County
Franklin Township Community Pool
115 Warchol Road
Vanderbilt
Beginning Saturday, May 27, the pool, which boasts a double slide and colorful water features, will be open for the season. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily excepting May 30 through June 2, when the pool is open limited hours of 4 to 8 p.m.
Starting June 3, regular hours resume and folks are welcome to swim from noon to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting, through the end of the season.
Admission is $10 at the gate for patrons ages 5 and older. Kids 4 and under swim free.
Season passes are also available for purchase, at $110 per person for the season.
For the latest on the Franklin Township Community Pool, or for more information, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/people/Franklin-Township-Community-Park/100057561395587/ or call 724-529-0318.
Allegheny County
Community and Recreation Center at Boyce Mayview Park
1571 Mayview Road
Upper St. Clair
The indoor pool at Boyce Mayview Park is open year-round, but summer fun at the outdoor pool begins Memorial Day weekend, when the pool and splash pad open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The pool will remain open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of summer, with the exception of holidays.
On holidays, including Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, the Fourth of July and Labor Day, outdoor pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Daily admission is open to C&RC members and their guests, with a limited number of daily passes available for non-members.
Non-members must reserve pool time in advance. The pool is open to non-members Monday through Friday only.
For more information on swimming at Boyce Mayview Park, visit https://www.twpusc.org/departments/recreation_and_leisure_services/community___recreation_center/about/plan_your_visit.php or call 412-221-1099.
Dormont Pool
1801 Dormont Ave.
Pittsburgh
The Dormont Pool opens Saturday, May 27, under new management: the borough itself.
Folks are invited to kick off the swimming season May 27 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorial Day hours are tentatively scheduled for noon to 5 p.m., and Keystone Oaks School District residents with proof of residency swim free.
This season’s pool hours are as follow:
Weekends/non school year: Noon to 8 p.m. daily
Weekdays May 30 through June 9 and Aug. 19 through Sept. 1: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fourth of July: Noon to 5 p.m.
Labor Day: Noon to 3 p.m.
The pool will be closed Monday, June 5, July 10 and Aug. 7.
Admission is one flat rate of $8. Children 3 and under swim free.
Season passes are available for individuals and families.
For more information, visit http://boro.dormont.pa.us/dormont-pool/. You may also call the pool during pool hours at 412-341-7210 or the office, regarding pool passes, during office hours at 412-561-8900.
Mt. Lebanon Swim Center
900 Cedar Blvd.
Pittsburgh
Dive into summertime at Mt. Lebanon Swim Center on opening day Saturday, May 27, from noon to 7 p.m. The pool and its amenities, like the poolside rock climbing wall, is open from noon to 7 p.m. all long weekend long, including Memorial Day.
Hours vary until the school year ends; beginning June 8, the pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, with lap swim open 11 to noon on select days.
Until June 8, pool hours are:
May 27-29: Noon to 7 p.m.
May 30 through June 2: 4 to 7 p.m.
June 3 and 4: Noon to 7 p.m.
June 5 through 7: 4 to 7 p.m.
Day passes are available for purchase at the gate for $9 for children ages 3 through 18. Daily admission is $10 for adults 19 and older, and $9 for seniors 62 and older. Kids 2 and under swim free.
Swim Center memberships (season passes) are still available for individuals and families, including non-residents.
For more on the Swim Center, go to https://www.mtlebanon.org/366/Swim-Center or dial either 412-343-3409 or 412-561-4363.
Scott Pool
Park Drive
Carnegie
Scott Township’s swim season starts Memorial Day weekend, with the pool open from noon to 6 p.m. May 27, 28 and 29.
Modified pool hours begin May 30. From May 30 to June 2, the pool is open from 4 to 8 p.m.
Regular hours are tentatively set to begin June 5, and are as follows:
Monday and Friday: 1 to 6 p.m.; family swim from 6 to 9 p.m. starting June 12
Tuesday through Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday and holidays: Noon to 6 p.m.
Senior swim/adult lap swim runs from Noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The pool offers special needs swim on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Admission is open to all Scott Township, Bridgeville, Carnegie, Collier, Heidelberg, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair residents with proof of residency. Those who live in other communities are welcome to purchase daily admission to the pool, or come as a guest of a Scott Township resident.
Admission rates for the summer of 2023 are:
Scott Township Resident Adult: $9
Scott Township Children (under 18): $7
Scott Township Seniors: $5
Scott Township Military/Veteran: $5
Non-Scott Township Resident Adult: $14
Non-Scott Township Resident Children (under 18): $10
Non-Scott Township Seniors: $10
Non-Scott Township Military/Veteran: $10
Season pool passes are also available for purchase.
For more information, visit https://scott-twp.com/park-pool/pool/ or call the pool at 412-279-0633.
