Bands marching down main streets in big parades, burgers sizzling on the grill, a whiff of suntan lotion at the local pool – that’s Memorial Day weekend. This Memorial Day weekend, area pools welcome back swimmers, sunbathers and guests of all ages for sliding, swimming, diving (but no dunking!) and concessions. Grab a towel and double-check your local pool’s hours, or head to a new-to-you gem of entertainment.

Just don’t forget your sunblock!

