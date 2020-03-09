The Southwest Corner Workforce Development received a $103,040 grant Thursday to provide summer internships through the State/Local Internship Program.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said the grants awarded by Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and funded through the federal Workforce Innovative and Opportunity Act, will help young adults gain vital workforce skills by providing them with their first work experience.
The Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board includes Greene, Washington and Beaver counties.
“This is a win-win for our region, as it will give valuable workforce experience to young people who need to succeed in our ever-changing economy,” Snyder said. “Local employers also will benefit from a career-ready pool of potential employees who are ready for successful, rewarding careers.”
The internship program will operate between May 1 and Aug. 28, offering wages at a minimum of $10.35 an hour for people between the ages of 16 and 24.