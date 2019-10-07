Southpointe Town Center will host a Fall Fest with a free pumpkin patch, farmer’s market, kids zone and local showcase of middle and high school bands from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Southpointe Town Center, 1900 Main Street, Canonsburg.
All proceeds from Fall Fest go to the American Cancer Society of Washington County’s Access to Care Program. This program provides rides to and from treatment centers through volunteer drivers, partners, or community organizations and free or discounted lodging for patients who are unable to make frequent trips for treatment.
“At the American Cancer Society, we are eliminating cancer through funded research for treatment, causes, and cures, awareness and education programs, a 24/7 help line for patients, and our access to care program” said Nancy Verderber, senior community development office of the American Cancer Society of Washington County. “Getting rides from volunteers and lodging means so much to patients. These little things add up and make the load they’re carrying a little lighter. We’re hoping to educate more about these programs and how impactful they are, not just to patients, but to families as well.”
For people facing a cancer diagnosis, one of the most serious challenges is how to get to treatment when driving oneself is not an option, and/or is too difficult.
Within the first half of 2019, American Cancer Society of Washington County’s transportation program has helped more than 21 patients receive transportation to and from treatment centers. Transportation to and from treatment could last as long as six weeks.
This event is sponsored by Visit Washington, Simmons Farm, Greater Pitt Tree Service, Megan Chicone – State Farm Agent, Angela Parisi, CPA, Mosaic Wealth Consulting, Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty, C.A.B Technologies & Printing Solutions and Ten Four Social.
For more information, visit fb.com/sptowncenter.