Crowds gathered under cloudy skies Sunday morning at South Strabane Township’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony, hosted jointly by the fire and police departments.
“We gather annually on this site to remember, reflect upon that day: Sept. 11, 2001. Remember that nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day, including 411 first responders,” said South Strabane Township police Chief Drew Hilk. “We remember that many more were injured. Many more continue to suffer from illness or from loss. We honor those who were lost.”
Those lost and those who lost loved ones on 9/11 were honored in prayer, led by Pastor Gary Gibson of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, and in a speech by guest of honor Chris Cerci.
Cerci and his co-worker Jimmy Young drove to Ground Zero immediately after learning of the attacks, and made several trips back to New York City to volunteer alongside other first responders as they and the nation struggled to understand what had happened.
“First responders are special,” said Cerci, looking at the crowd. “They do things for others, sometimes for no pay at all. Sometimes they put their lives on the line for people they don’t know. That’s just what we do. We’re wired differently.”
Cerci spoke not only to the civilians gathered, but to the dozens of local first responders in attendance.
Along with South Strabane fire and police, the following first responder departments attended: Chartiers, North Strabane and City of Washington fire and police; Peters Township fire; Canton, Canonsburg and North Franklin VFDs; Bentleyville Fire-Rescue; state polic; Ambulance and Chair EMS.
Hilk said first responders continue to honor those who were lost by selflessly serving their respective communities.
Chuck Handerhan, City of Pittsburgh police pipe major, began and ended the ceremony with bagpipe solos, and the American Legion posted colors.
“This is our first time (at South Strabane’s ceremony),” said Sonja Heidish, who attended the somber event with her daughter Allyson. “We’re actually from South Strabane. We go every year, when we’re in New York, for the memorial.”
Allyson Heidish wasn’t born when terrorists crashed into the Twin Towers.
“Just like seeing everybody who had lost family, it’s just a sad thing to hear about,” she said.
Maryann Manion was accompanied by her daughter Diane and son-in-law Don Snoke, who both said Manion enjoys coming out to pay her respects every year.
The rain held off for the duration of the remembrance ceremony, but started to fall as the crowds cleared.
“If you want to do something more,” Cerci said, “bring up the list of civilians that were killed and just read every name. Bring up the list of firefighters that were killed and read every name. Anyone that was killed ... read all the names. You can remember them every single year by just reading their names.”
