The nomination deadline for South Strabane Township’s beautification program has been extended to Aug. 13.
Residents are encouraged to submit nominations for agricultural, commercial and residential properties that brighten or beautify the community.
The Green Team extended the deadline to allow people some more time to nominate any property that they feel greatly adds to the beauty of the township, according to township manager Brandon Stanick.
So far, South Strabane has received several nominations in the agricultural and residential property categories. But the Green Team is awaiting commercial property nominations.
This is the first year for the program.
“It came about from conversations with our Green Team,” said Stanick. “A couple years ago, the township passed regulations regarding property maintenance. We thought, why don’t we honor those who go above and beyond?”
The Green Team partnered with the Martha Washington Garden Club, which will set judging criteria.
The winner in each category will be recognized at a future township meeting.
“The program’s important to recognize our residents that do go above and beyond to make this a special place, make South Strabane a premiere community,” said Stanick.
To nominate a neighbor or favorite agricultural, commercial or residential property, download an application at https://www.southstrabane.com/home/pages/south-strabane-beautification-program and submit the completed form in person at the municipal building or email Jim Sutter, assistant township manager, at jsutter@southstrabane.com.
Questions may be directed to Sutter at 724-225-9055 or email him.