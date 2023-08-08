The nomination period for South Strabane Township’s annual property beautification awards is open now through Sept. 8.
Township residents are encouraged to submit nominations for properties that make South Strabane lovely, including commercial buildings with “wow” factor, residential properties with great landscaping and agricultural lands that make Sunday drives worthwhile.
“South Strabane’s slogan is ‘A good neighbor community.’ There are a lot of people that care a lot about the municipality and the community,” said Jordan Cramer, fire chief and interim township manager. “We have a lot of beautiful spaces within South Strabane, both businesses and homes, but also many of the farms that are here are still really well maintained. It’s nice to put some focus on the amount of time people take to preserve their property.”
The beautification awards program was launched by the township’s Green Team in 2021 as a way to “salute the people who were taking that extra step to make the community better or more beautiful,” said Bracken Burns, who leads the team and serves as South Strabane’s board of supervisors chairman.
“It’s just a way of saying wow, look at Betty’s front yard or Leroy’s backyard. They’re doing a great job for the environment, for the community, for wellness. People are always kind of tickled that somebody noticed. There’s no fee, there’s no anything involved other than saying, hey, my neighbor’s doing a great job and I want the township to pat them on the back,” Burns said.
Winners are presented an award each year during a township meeting.
Nominating an outstanding piece of property is as easy as logging onto the township’s website, filling out a form and hitting “submit.”
All you need, Burns said, is an address. Though the online form requests the property owner’s name and photographs, the Green Team will do that legwork as long as the address and type of property is included in the nomination form.
Last year, Debbie and Tom Regets’ home at 370 Floral Hill Drive won first place in the residential category. The Zipko Brothers Farm along Berry Road won in the agricultural category, and Old Mill Commercial Development was the winner of the commercial category.
For more information, call the municipal building at 724-225-9055.
