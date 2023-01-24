The Tandem Connection parking lot was dotted with cars Monday morning, when folks braved seasonal weather to walk or run the Montour Trail in Canonsburg. John Knabb and his grandsons, twins Kaleb and Trey Knabb, 9, all of Peters Township, strolled beneath snow-covered trees while Dozer the chocolate lab sniffed to his heart’s content. “We could walk and talk all day,” Kaleb Knabb proclaimed. As the Knabbs finished their walk, Mt. Lebanon high schoolers Josie Engle, a cross-country and track runner, and Michael Ferreira, a soccer player, hit the trail for a morning run. Sunshine replaced gray skies around lunchtime, but the snow clouds returned, though that didn’t bother Rob Ross, of Washington, who walked briskly through Washington Park Monday afternoon. “I’m here every day,” he said, adding, “I walk between 60 and 80 minutes every day.”
Snow steppin'
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
