The Slovan Veterans of Foreign Wars building is sporting a new roof, thanks to the generosity of both the community and Range Resources.
The building’s gray, shingled roof had for years been deteriorating, said John Bianchini, trustee and adjutant for Post 6553. By the end of 2021, roof conditions went from bad to worse.
“It was leaking bad,” said Bianchini. “We had all that hail and everything (in fall 2021), that really damaged the roof.”
The veterans organization began fundraising, selling tickets and hosting other fundraisers to finance the roofing project. Post 6553 had in the past worked with Range Resources, and the VFW approached the company with a donation request.
It was an easy “yes” from Range.
“We have worked with (the VFW) for several years now. It’s really important for us to support the VFW,” said Christina Kramer, community relations specialist for RR. “Community veterans is definitely one of our giving priorities.”
Range Resources donated $5,000 to the VFW – enough to finance the new roof.
Post 6553 worked with a local contractor to purchase a new metal roof at a cost of $34,000. Thanks to both the community and Range Resource’s generosity, the roof is halfway paid off, Bianchini said.
The donation from Range Resources was much appreciated by the VFW.
“It helped a lot,” said Bianchini. “Now we can do some things on the inside.”