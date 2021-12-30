Six people were killed and 90 injured in holiday crashes across Pennsylvania over Christmas weekend, state police reported in a news release Wednesday morning.
The number of car accidents statewide over the three-day weekend from Dec. 24 through 26 increased by more than 100 from the number of crashes recorded during the same time in 2019.
Data for the 2020 holiday was not available. State police said because mitigation efforts were already in place last year due to the pandemic, holiday crash data was not collected in Pennsylvania during the 2020 holiday driving time.
In 2021, the number of alcohol-related crashes from 2019 increased by one. Alcohol was a factor in 41 accidents, including one fatal crash, statewide this holiday.
Troop B, whose coverage includes Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, reported 28 accidents during the three-day holiday weekend.
Alcohol was a factor in five of those crashes. There were five injuries, but no deaths.
According to the news release, across the state, troopers arrested 181 people on DUI charges and issued 1,131 speeding tickets.
State police said in the release that troopers will be on the lookout for aggressive or distracted drivers and impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
State police encourage people to create safety plans for New Year’s, especially if alcohol will be part of your celebration.