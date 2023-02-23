Parishioners gathered inside St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Main Church Wednesday afternoon to observe the start of Lent with the Word Service and Ash Distribution, led by the Rev. Michael Peck. A fish fry followed in Drexel Hall and will be held every Friday through Easter. For more information on Saint Katharine Drexel Parish or its fish fry, visit https://www.katharinedrexelpgh.org/.

