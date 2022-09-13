strike-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

In this Sept. 2 photo, staff from The Grove at Washington marches along the picket line after walking off the job with hundreds of other nursing home facility employees across the state. Workers have finalized an agreement to end the strike.

Local nurses are back on the job, after staff reached an agreement over the weekend with Comprehensive Healthcare, Priority Healthcare and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare, the SEIU Healthcare announced Monday.

SEIU Healthcare reached a tentative agreement with Comprehensive and Priority Healthcare late last week, and staff paused strikes across the state Friday while final contract negotiations took place.

