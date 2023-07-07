As temperatures soared into the high 80s on Thursday, area residents sought cool waters and shade – anything to beat the heat. Some headed to local pools while others dipped their toes in area creeks. This summer is set to be the hottest on record: on Tuesday, Earth recorded its hottest day in decades and, scientists believe, centuries, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer tool. Both Tuesday and Wednesday were scorchers in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and highs in the low 80s are expected into the weekend.
Seeking shade
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
