Before it opens to vehicular traffic next week, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is offering the public an opportunity to run, bicycle or stroll the new Southern Beltway.
On Saturday, visitors can explore five miles of the new toll road – PA Turnpike 576 – between Exits 16 and 11. The roadway stretching from South Fayette Way to McDonald/Midway will be open to the public between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Along the five-mile stretch, participants will be able to see one of the toll points on the roadway. Three toll points will be on the beltway, which will have an open-road tolling system that uses overhead gantries equipped with scanners and cameras to electronically charge toll road customers either via E-ZPass accounts or the PA Toll By Plate program.
Visitors are asked to enter the Southern Beltway at the South Fayette Way (Exit 16) westbound entrance ramp, where parking is available. Water stations will be set up that will also offer information on the beltway and E-ZPass. Because construction is ongoing, the PTC asks attendees to limit their visit to the five-mile stretch of road ready for foot traffic.
The new toll road that has been decades in the making will take traffic from Interstate 79 near Southpointe to the Findlay Connector at Route 22 in Robinson Township (Washington County) and offer drivers an easier route to Pittsburgh International Airport.
Construction began in May 2014 at a cost of about $900 million.