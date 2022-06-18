A Colorado woman whose service dog was lost near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia in May is still searching for the missing German shepherd-mix, Heidi.
Bridget Spangler and her fiancé were driving near the Gans area of Fayette County around 2:30 p.m. on May 21 when Spangler’s fiancé suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness behind the wheel of the car.
The car crashed just over the border, in West Virginia. Heidi, scared and confused by the accident, jumped from the truck’s passenger window.
“I watched her cross over from West Virginia back into Pennsylvania. The next day, we had sightings of her,” Spangler said.
Heidi sightings have ceased. She was last seen about three weeks ago near the Gans Road exit, Spangler said.
Following the car accident, Spangler went door-to-door searching for her service dog. She hung “Missing” posters on telephone poles and stuck flyers to mailboxes, and even organized a search party one week after Heidi’s disappearance.
“She’s my service dog and I’m not going to shut up,” Spangler said. “I’ve had Heidi since she was a year old. She just turned 3. Services dogs ... you get a bond with them like no other dog. She saved my life on two occasions. I wouldn’t be here today if it was not for her.”
Spangler believes Heidi is still alive – she said her dog has not been picked up by animal control – and thinks the lovable pooch is living with another family.
Spangler is offering a monetary reward to whomever returns Heidi.
“Whoever has her, come forward and do the right thing. I won’t even ask any questions. I’ll give you the money,” she said.
Anyone with information on Heidi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bridget Spangler by phone at 719-640-2651 or email her at bspangler2018@gmail.com.