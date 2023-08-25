The smiles of students eager for the school year to begin lit up a rather gray Thursday morning at Allison Park Elementary School, where kids in grades K through 5 arrived dressed in their first day of school best, ready to learn. Students hopped off school buses; some greeted old friends and strolled inside together, while others rushed into the building wearing ear-to-ear grins. Several returning students hugged principal Anastasia Andronas, who looked just as excited to have the students back at school as they were to be there. Chartiers-Houston School District was one of several area districts to kick off the school year Thursday; others head back to class next week.
School's in session
