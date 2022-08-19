It was standing room only in the grandstand Wednesday evening, when an estimated 8,000 people crowded the bleachers and curled up on the hillside to watch the Washington County Fair’s annual school bus demolition derby.
Twelve local high schools rode for glory. Trinity High School, driven by Shawn Moore, took hits and stood standing until the end, defeating Chartiers-Houston, Bentworth, Peters, Fort Cherry, Avella, Beth-Center, Ringgold, Washington High, McGuffey, California Area and Charleroi for bragging rights as victor.
During the first heat, drivers in Talladega Nights-themed buses backed into one another, and sounds of shredded metal filled the arena. By the third round, the wheels on the buses were hardly going round and round; windshields and doors flew through the air, and the California Area School District bus barreled over the wall to cheers from the crowd.
“Some of the buses, after that first heat, don’t make it back,” laughed Wayne Hunnell, fair secretary. “They were getting pretty well banged up.”
Between heats, the fair for the first time welcomed to the ring two mini school buses sporting Dumb and Dumber murals and bearing the names of the derby’s sponsors: Pathways and C.R. Augenstein.
The minis seemed poised to smash each other to smithereens, but, perhaps aptly, the Dumber vehicle stalled out and took a minor beating from Dumb. Following the championship round of the school bus derby, the mini buses returned to center stage for one final showdown.
Crowds remained enthralled by the derby from sunset to dark, erupting in applause when buses teetered on their sides or doors fell off their hinges. The school bus demolition derby is one of the biggest event attractions, Hunnell said, and Wednesday marked the fair’s largest attendance as of press time Thursday.
