Joseph Salandra, owner of Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, said he put these four chairs in front of his funeral home on West Pike Street in Canonsburg “as a little joke.” Since the borough’s annual Fourth of July Parade was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Salandra said he’s “waiting for next year.” The Canonsburg Fourth of July Parade, a beloved tradition for 57 years that draws more than 30,000 spectators to the borough’s streets, was canceled in May. The fireworks and all other Fourth of July celebration events were also canceled, including those at the park and pool.

