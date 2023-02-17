Greene County District Attorney David Russo is seeking reelection to a second term in office.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 1:19 am
Greene County District Attorney David Russo is seeking reelection to a second term in office.
In his announcement, Russo said it has “been a privilege and an honor to serve the people of my community” since his election in 2019.
Russo will be running on the Republican ticket in the May 16 primary.
“We set out to bring conservative Republican values and principals back to our community and place our citizens rights before those of criminals,” Russo said. “I promised to fight the corruption that has plagued our community for decades, to protect the people of Greene County and not the drug dealers and put the safety of our citizens and children as my first priority and not the interest of criminals.”
He touted his record prosecuting child sex offenders and his office’s Major Crimes Unit initiating one of the largest drug busts in county history. He also pointed to his office’s investigation into the county’s 911 dispatch system over why an ambulance was not sent to a Sycamore woman in distress who later died.
“We have sought to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, not just the murderers and rapists but our local government as well,” Russo said.
He also pointed to his response to the state’s initial shutdown orders during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when he announced in May 2020 that he would not prosecute any business owners who decided to reopen against then-governor Tom Wolf’s restrictions.
“Shortly after my administration began the country became overwhelmed with COVID-19 and the government shutdown orders that cast darkness over businesses in Greene County and thousands across the United States,” Russo said. “I’m proud to say my office was the first shimmer of light in that sea of darkness as I issued a proclamation against Governor (Tom) Wolf’s unconstitutional shutdown order and allowed the businesses of Greene County to open their doors without fear of prosecution. It is the obligation of a district attorney to stand up against the tyranny of government as well as prosecuting local crimes against the people.”
Russo said, if elected, he will continue to “personally prosecute” many cases in the courtroom and investigate wrongdoing at any level.
“I have continued to place the well-being and safety of our citizens above all of my other duties and will continue to do so if reelected,” he said.
