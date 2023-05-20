The intersection at Route 18 and Route 50 near Hickory, which has been closed to traffic since May 9 while crews rebuilt the heavily traveled junction, will reopen on schedule this weekend despite two different motorists who disobeyed the closure within hours of each other Monday and drove through fresh cement before getting bogged down and stuck.

Construction crews had just laid down the top layer of cement when a tractor-trailer driver heading south on Route 18 took his rig around the signs and barrels indicating the closure, causing the vehicle to leave deep tire marks in the soft material, Mount Pleasant Township police Chief Matthew Tharp said.

