The suspect jailed for more than three months on unknown charges in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of a man in Rostraver Township is facing multiple counts of homicide, according to the criminal docket that was made public for the first time Thursday.

Keven Van Lam is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and two counts of homicide along with misdemeanor evidence tampering for the killing of Boyke Budiarachman in the Rostraver Square parking lot.

Keven Van Lam

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Keven Van Lam

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In