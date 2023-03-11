James Roman

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Washington County Register of Wills James Roman is shown speaking during a commissioners meeting in June 2021.

 Mike Jones

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Friday morning to the office of Washington County Register of Wills James Roman after the elected official was accused of threatening to fight one of his employees.

The employee called 911 shortly before 8:30 a.m. and told dispatchers that Roman was making threatening comments and refused to allow the employee to leave the office inside the Courthouse Square county office building, according to Washington County sheriff’s officials.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In