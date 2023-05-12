Members of the Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America invited family and friends to the chapter’s cleanup in West Waynesburg May 4, when volunteers beautified the stream and roadside. The group removed debris from Browns Creek and Ten Mile Creek, which are popular fishing spots, and hauled tires and other litter from along the road. Those interested in the Harry Enstrom Chapter are encouraged to learn more about the nonprofit on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/IWLA-Harry-Enstrom-106267036232062/.
Roadside cleanup
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
