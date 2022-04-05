Route 4025 (Iams Station Road), located in Morris Township, Greene County, will be closed starting Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation District 12. The closure will be located between Route 4023 (McCollough Road) and Route 18. The closure will begin and is anticipated to reopen on June 17, weather permitting.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4029 (WW Railroad Road) and Route 18.
Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) located in McDonald Borough, Washington County, will be closed beginning Monday. The restrictions will be located near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Arabella Street. Work will begin April 4 with an anticipated completion date of September 1.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace the existing structure that carries Route 4012 (East Lincoln Avenue) over Robb Run. Alternating single-lane traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal beginning Tuesday.
A nighttime closure may be needed to set the new bridge slabs/beams. Additional information will be provided should closure be required.
Traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39) will change Tuesday and Wednesday to allow road crews to repair bridge sections. This work is part of replacing the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.
Single-lane restrictions of the eastbound and westbound lanes will occur as needed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to place concrete barriers along the shoulders.
Additionally, two full overnight closures of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will occur Thursday and Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. each morning. The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish one side of the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.
Appropriate detours will be posted.