Part of the 1800 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair has reopened to traffic, but another part of Painters Run Road – just west of its intersection with McMillan Road in Upper St. Clair – was unexpectedly closed Wednesday.
While completing drainage work, crews encountered an unmarked underground mine void that might affect the road’s stability.
As a result, Allegheny County Public Works will keep that section of road closed until it can ensure that it is safe for drivers.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation are being brought in to evaluate the mine void and potential remediation.
There is no timetable for when the road will reopen. Traffic is being detoured on Bower Hill, Kelso, and Rob Hollow roads.
As previously announced, paving work will begin Thursday on other sections of Painters Run Road between Bower Hill Road in Scott Township and Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.
The majority of that work, which is expected to last at least two weeks, will occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The department worked with the affected municipalities for a waiver of their noise ordinances and is notifying property owners who might be impacted by the night work.