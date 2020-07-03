The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced part of the 1800 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township will close at 7 a.m. July 15.
The closure, which is expected to last at least a week, is required for preservation of Painters Run Bridge No. 9. That work includes repairs to the bridge deck, installation of a guide rail and paving.
Traffic will be detoured using Bower Hill, Kelso and Robb Hollow roads.
The closure is part of an ongoing project on Painters Run Road that also requires short stoppages in work zones between Bower Hill Road in Scott Township and Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.
Stoppages which should end in November 2020 are needed for structural repairs to Painters Run Bridge No. 3, roadway drainage and base repairs, guide rail installation, plus milling and paving.
The project is being done by Northeast Paving, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, of Pittsburgh, as part of the $10.7 million 2019 capital roads contract.