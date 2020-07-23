Road restrictions will be in place next week on Route 50 located in Cecil Township between Route 1001 (Reissing Road) and Route 978 in Allegheny County, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 27 and will continue for one week, weather permitting, the release said.
Eastbound traffic on Route 50 will be periodically stopped to allow for the safe removal of bridge overhangs as part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Southern Beltway project, the release said.