Roads in Rostraver Township and McDonald will be temporarily closed to allow for construction work, according to PennDOT District 12 news releases.
Route 201 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County will be closed between Route 136 and Pollack Run Road until August 14, while Route 4039 (Southview Road) in McDonald will be closed between Route 50 (Millers Run Road) and Wussick Road beginning 8 a.m. Aug. 3 until 8 a.m. Aug. 8, the releases said.
The Route 201 closure will allow crews to perform slide repairs, pipe replacement and pavement repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 136, Route 51 and Route 201, the release said.
The Route 4039 closure will allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 50 (Millers Run Road) to Route 4039, PennDOT said.
Short-term lane restrictions on Route 22 in Robinson Township, Washington County will also be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today and will continue until Aug. 21. The restrictions will occur on both the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the I-576 and the Bavington exits, the release said.
The lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to install structure foundations for digital message boards along Route 22. This work is part of the Southern Beltway Project, the release said.