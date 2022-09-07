news3.JPG

Some student data was leaked via email last week, Ringgold School District announced Monday.

“The safety and security of our students is one of our top priorities at Ringgold School District,” Randall Skrinjorich, superintendent, said in a statement. “Upon learning about the accidental release of student data at one of our schools, the district immediately retracted the email from anyone who had not yet opened it.”

