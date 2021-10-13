Ringgold High School was closed Tuesday after the district received a tip for a “possible threat of violence” on campus.
The tip, submitted Monday night through Safe 2 Say, the state’s youth violence prevention program, implicated one individual, according to a letter from principal Jason Minniti, which was sent to parents and posted to the district’s website.
“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to the Ringgold School District and we take these incidents very seriously,” Minniti wrote. “We will continue to investigate to determine any ongoing credibility of threats and follow the recommendations of the Ringgold School Police and local municipal agencies, in accordance with Ringgold School District policy.”
With guidance from local police agencies, the high school moved to remote learning following the threat, according to Minniti’s letter.
Minniti wrote the implicated individual will be kept off school property pending investigation.
The high school was the only school within Ringgold School District to close Tuesday.
All other schools were open and operated per usual.
In his letter to parents, Minniti said the school district encourages students to report any safety concerns.
Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich was not available for comment Tuesday.