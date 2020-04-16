Portions of Interstate 79 in Allegheny and Washington counties will be restricted to one lane over the next two to three weeks while crews drill foundations for road signs and pour concrete for the future Southern Beltway, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
The first area impacted will be on I-79 between Bridgeville and County Line Road in Allegheny County. The lane restriction will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. today.
The following week, the single-lane closure will take place on I-79 between Southpointe and Canonsburg in Washington County.
The lane restrictions will shift between these two areas on I-79 and be in effect between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until the work is completed.
The days and times are subject to change depending on the weather and other unforeseen circumstances.