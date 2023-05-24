Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 70 near Claysville

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

The Pennsylvania Welcome Center along Interstate 70 near Claysville

All charges against seven men accused last month of scamming thousands of dollars from customers at four rest stops in Pennsylvania – including the welcome center on Interstate 70 in Washington County – are being consolidated into a single case in Westmoreland County.

The seven men, all of whom are from out of state, were arrested by police at multiple locations April 19 after numerous motorists called authorities on back-to-back days to report they were bilked out of money and jewelry by grifters who allegedly robbed the victims after making far-fetched claims about sharing their wealth.

