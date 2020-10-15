Bill Marx
Party: Democratic
Candidate:
Age: 43
Home Municipality: Delmont, Westmoreland County
Occupations: Military policeman; teacher; vice president, Delmont Council
Education: Master’s degree in education, University of Pittsburgh; Bachelor of science, Robert Morris University
Q.How would you tame the COVID-19 pandemic while rebuilding the economy?
A. I would start by listening to the public health experts and basing our decisions on the available science. I would support increasing the manufacturing of masks and other PPE here in the United States through the Defense Protection Act. I would support legislation mandating the future manufacturing of essential medical supplies, PPE, and their components to be made in America in order to shorten supply lines. I would also support legislation to increase the contact tracing in order to better detect and isolate cases of COVID-19. We can do this by hiring workers who are currently unemployed or underemployed.
Guy ReschenthalerParty: Republican
Office: U.S. Representative for the 14th Congressional District
Age: 37
Home municipality: McMurray, Peters Township
Occupation: Attorney/U.S. Congressman
Education: Bachelor of arts, Penn State Behrend; Juris doctorate, Duquesne University School of Law
Q. How would you tame COVID-19 while rebuilding the economy?
A. Americans have a history of overcoming significant challenges and I know we will overcome the difficulties we are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic. Combating COVID-19 and reigniting our economy are my top priorities, goals that are not mutually exclusive. Thanks to President Donald Trump’s leadership and the funding I voted for in Congress, we are developing vaccines and therapeutics at a record-shattering pace, which will best enable us to restore our way of life. Additionally, we must protect senior citizens and those most vulnerable to the virus, while allowing groups less vulnerable to safely resume their work, schooling and daily life.