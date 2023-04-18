Kevin Hill Laura Hough WEB

Kevin Hill and Laura Hough

The Republican candidate challenging Washington County Prothonotary Laura Hough will remain on the ballot for the May 16 primary election after a judge threw out her petition trying to stop him from running.

In an eight-page order filed Monday, Judge Michael Lucas rejected Hough’s election challenge against Kevin Hill’s nomination after she took exception with his work status being listed as “self-employed” in his candidacy paperwork.

