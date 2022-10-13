The Shades of Death 10 Miler isn’t as sinister as the name suggests.
The 10-mile charity run/walk, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, is named for a scenic road along the course.
Those interested in racing the course through Avella may register for the event through Saturday, Oct. 15 online at https://www.shadesofdeathrun.com/.
The race begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Polar Star Club, located at 849 Meadowcroft Road, Avella.
Competitors should arrive early and plan to stay for post-race celebrations, including a BBQ meal (included with registration fee), drinks and live music.
Proceeds benefit both the Avella Area and Jefferson Township volunteer fire departments, and locals in need.
For race updates and information, follow the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Shadesofdeath10miler.
