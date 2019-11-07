CourtScales
District Judge Robert Redlinger’s office, district court 27-1-01, will return to its normal operating location of 90 West Chestnut St., Suite 200, Washington, Tuesday. The office will open at 9 a.m. For more information, call 724-228-8836.

