Small businessperson Kevin H. Redford announced he is running for the Republican nomination for Washington County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
Raised in Washington County, Redford is a graduate of Peters Township High School and Duquesne University.
He has worked for his family’s business, Redford Photography, for the past 23 years and worked to expand it from a traditional family, children and senior portrait studio to include innovative school portrait services supporting more than 16 school districts. His dedication to professional excellence, client service and creative problem-solving has led to long-term relationships with school districts and families across Southwestern Pennsylvania alike.
A commitment to his family and community has always guided Redford. Under his direction, Redford Photography has given back more than $250,000 to local schools, churches and philanthropic organizations.
“Washington County has given my family so much, which is why I want to continue to give back to the community,” Redford said. “It would be a great honor to be able to serve the people of Washington County as county commissioner.”
Redford currently resides in North Strabane with his wife, April McDade, and their three children where they regularly attend community events and volunteer at local public schools, church and other community organizations. In fact, it is Redford’s deep connection with the Washington County community that has prompted him to run for commissioner.
A natural entrepreneur, in 2005 Redford also created a wedding entertainment business that has served Pittsburgh weddings and corporate events successfully for the past 18 years. In 2019 he partnered with his wife, also a second-generation Washington County business owner, to open Prila Hair Salon in Canonsburg.
Redford said his business experience, as well as his commitment to volunteering and community service, makes him a strong candidate to lead Washington County into the future.
“As county commissioner, I am going to use my expertise as a small business owner to make sure that we control spending and keep taxes low,” Redford said. “We will support our entrepreneurs and small businesses by giving them the tools they need to create paying jobs in Washington County.”
In addition to growing the economy and supporting small businesses, Redford’s plan for the county includes supporting the oil and gas industry, increasing government transparency and providing necessary resources to first responders.
“Funding public safety is personal for me. In June 2020, my son had a fire-related accident, and he is here today thanks to the fire department, police and EMS,” Redford said. “It’s important that our community continues to support these vital public resources.”
