Every June 14, countries across the globe recognize World Blood Day in an effort to raise awareness of the need for safe, diverse and stable blood supplies.
This year’s World Blood Day follows a month of decreased blood donations nationwide: In May, the American Red Cross collected more than 26,000 fewer blood donations than it needed to meet patients’ needs.
Someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.
Donors, particularly platelet donors, are critically needed.
To drum up excitement for donating, the American Red Cross is offering all blood, platelet and plasma donors a $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice through the end of June. Donors will also be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater.
To donate, you must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
For more information on blood donation, or to schedule a blood donation at a location near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
