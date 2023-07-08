After crews spent Friday morning decorating Main Street Pavilion for the annual Whiskey Rebellion, local food trucks pulled in and started setting up shop before festivities officially kicked off at 5:30 p.m. The opening ceremony began at 7 p.m., and the Washington Symphony Orchestra took the stage at 8. A full day of activities, including a parade, shopping, courthouse tours, stage and musical performances, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Readying for Rebellion
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
