Two area youths received early Christmas presents last week through a donation by Range Resources, in partnership with Variety – The Children’s Charity of Pittsburgh.

This is the sixth year Range and Variety have teamed up to donate bicycles to individuals involved with Variety, an organization that aims to help children with disabilities by focusing on mobility, communication and social inclusion. Variety provides qualifying children with adaptive bikes and strollers, and speaking devices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In