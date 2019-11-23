Range Resources employees spent the day Friday collecting donations and nonperishable items on South Main Street in downtown Washington as part of the annual 2,000 Turkeys campaign, and collected nearly $11,000. The annual campaign enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County neighbors in need. Range pledged to match all donations up to $25,000. Range employees have held the drive to benefit 2,000 Turkeys for the past five years. Range thanked the community for their support of the fund drive.