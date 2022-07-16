Earlier this week, Range Resources awarded $155,000 in grants to 37 local emergency response departments at a reception in Southpointe.
Since 2018, Range has, in partnership with the Washington County Community Foundation, given back through the Good Neighbors Fund. This year, the First Responders Fund amassed about $615,000, the largest amount to date.
South Strabane Township is using its grant to improve video surveillance in the area.
“We have a surveillance camera project in South Strabane Township in cooperation with county-wide and area agencies and we’ve gotten tremendous success from the project,” police Chief Drew Hilk said in a news release. “It’s not just law enforcement; our surveillance cameras really enhance public safety mostly in our commercial districts where most of our visitors come on a daily basis and we really appreciate Range Resources for all they do.”
North Strabane Township purchased portable traffic lights, to ease confusion during power outages, and other local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical technician organizations are putting their grant awards toward special projects, including thermal imaging cameras and new vehicles.
“I am familiar with the struggles of first responder organizations when it comes to budgeting and providing equipment,” Max Oravitz, Range Resources security manager and former police chief, firefighter and EMT, said in a news release. “I am honored and proud to now work for a company that recognizes the importance of our first responders and is willing to assist them.”