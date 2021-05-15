RoadWorkAhead
A ramp connecting the Mon/Fayette Expressway and Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township will be closed for repairs from 12 a.m. May 17 until 3 p.m. May 27, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 wanting to enter the Mon/Fayette Expressway heading south will be detoured two miles further west on I-70 to Exit 35-Centerville/Monongahela Exit where they can reenter I-70 and head east to access the Mon/Fayette Expressway south at Exit 37A-California, the release said.

Posted detour signs will be in place.

To get ready for this ramp work, one lane on I-70 westbound will be closed starting at 8 p.m. May 16 to allow crews to safely work on overhead signs in the area. This lane restriction will be lifted by 12 a.m., the release said.

