A ramp connecting the Mon/Fayette Expressway and Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township will be closed for repairs from 12 a.m. May 17 until 3 p.m. May 27, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 wanting to enter the Mon/Fayette Expressway heading south will be detoured two miles further west on I-70 to Exit 35-Centerville/Monongahela Exit where they can reenter I-70 and head east to access the Mon/Fayette Expressway south at Exit 37A-California, the release said.
Posted detour signs will be in place.
To get ready for this ramp work, one lane on I-70 westbound will be closed starting at 8 p.m. May 16 to allow crews to safely work on overhead signs in the area. This lane restriction will be lifted by 12 a.m., the release said.